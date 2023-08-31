Key stretch of Vancouver Island highway set to fully reopen before long weekend

Repairs to Highway 4 near Port Alberni, B.C. after damage from the Cameron Bluffs fire are shown in this undated handout image provided by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Locals and visitors on Vancouver Island's west coast may breathe a sigh of relief as the British Columbia government says a key stretch of highway is fully reopening after nearly three months of full and partial closures set in motion by a wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure **MANDATORY CREDIT **