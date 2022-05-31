'Disturbing' case highlights inequity in disability benefit: B.C. ombudsperson

Ombudsperson Jay Chalke releases a report during a press conference in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Chalke's office on Tuesday May 31, 2022, released a new report on on what he calls a "disturbing" case in which federal benefits intended for the family of a disabled Indigenous girl were instead kept in the British Columbia government's coffers for almost three years THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito