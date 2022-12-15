Union critical of Ottawa's plan to buy back Pacific salmon licences

A spawning sockeye salmon, a species of pacific salmon, is seen making its way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2010. The union representing fishermen says a plan by the federal government to buy Pacific salmon commercial fishing licences is underfunded, lacks transparency and doesn't address significant investments made by harvesters like fishing boats.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward