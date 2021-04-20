Millions for addiction and mental health in B.C.'s budget for 'unprecedented need'

Leslie McBain who lost her son Jordan Miller in 2014 is also co-founder of Mom's Stop the Harm looks on during International Overdose Awareness Day in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. Leslie McBain of Moms Stop the Harm said the funding for treatment and recovery is positive, but a safer drug supply is needed to stop more deaths now. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito