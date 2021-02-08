B.C.'s post-secondary 'micro credentials' program aims to build fast track to jobs

Anne Kang poses for photographs after a provincial government cabinet shuffle in Vancouver on Wednesday January 22, 2020. British Columbia is launching a post-secondary training program that aims to put students on the fast track to high-demand jobs. Advanced Education Minister Kang says the program focuses on short-term courses designed for students and others looking to update their current skills or acquire new ones to take advantage of employment opportunities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck