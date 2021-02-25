B.C. police looking for witnesses to statue beheading, graffiti spree

A Queen Elizabeth II statue is shown in this handout image provided by the Victoria, B.C. Police. Police in Victoria, B.C., are asking for anyone who witnessed a royal beheading to come forward, as they look to solve the case of a vandalized statue and a spree of graffiti. Victoria police say they are looking for witnesses to come forward in the wake of a graffiti spree on Tuesday which targeted businesses, public and city-owned property. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Victoria Police * MANDATORY CREDIT*