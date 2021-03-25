B.C. raising fines for promoting, attending events that break COVID-19 rules

VICTORIA - The British Columbia government is more than doubling the fines for those promoting and attending events against COVID-19 health rules in an effort to crack down on "selfish behaviour."
The fine has increased to $575 from $230, although the penalty for those caught hosting such an event remains at $2,300.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Thursday most people are following provincial health rules, but it's become clear in the last few months that the risk of paying the ticket isn't enough of a deterrence for some.
"The reality is this, these health orders exist to keep people safe, to help deal with the spread of COVID-19 and everybody has a part to play," he said during a news conference. "I think (the fines) send a pretty strong message for people that they need to follow provincial health orders."
The $230 fine will continue to apply to a range of other COVID-19 violations, such as not wearing a mask.
The increased fine is aimed at events where behaviour is more risky than other offences, Farnworth said.
"As we move into the nicer weather and the potential for attending events or large parties increases, we need to be even more vigilant about deterring people from not doing the right thing when it comes to the health and safety of our communities, neighbours, families and even themselves," he said.
Farnworth said as of Wednesday, 1,525 people have received COVID-19 health order violation tickets.
He said the province is also preparing to announce new measures in the coming weeks to ensure people who receive tickets pay their fines.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.