Vancouver to restore $5.7M withheld from 2021 police budget, but tax hike looms

The Vancouver Police Board has successfully appealed a City of Vancouver decision that cut millions from the 2021 police budget, and the timing means the pinch of the ruling won't hit taxpayers until next year. People opposed to public health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 are given a police escort as they march after the B.C. Grand Freedom Rally, in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck