A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination site in Vancouver Thursday, March 11, 2021. Grocery workers 18 and up in one B.C. region can register for vaccine. Grocery workers aged 18 and up are now eligible to register for a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine in British Columbia's largest health region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward