'Still struggling': Victims of Calgary house explosion face challenges after hospital

Firefighters attend the scene of a house explosion that injured several people, destroyed one home and damaged others in Calgary on March 27, 2023. Nearly four months after a house explosion sent 10 members of Calgary's South Sudanese community to hospital many of the victims are still struggling but are preparing to give a prayer of thanks for their survival. The blast in late March saw many of those injured blown into the air before falling into a fiery basement below. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh