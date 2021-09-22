COVID-19 cases rise is B.C., as 10 more die and 157 are in intensive care

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. More than 87 per cent of eligible British Columbia residents have received this first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, as the province continues to deal with a high number of patients in intensive care units. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

VICTORIA - The COVID-19 death toll in British Columbia jumped to 1,910 as another 10 people died over a 24-hour period.

The Ministry of Health says the province recorded 759 new cases of COVID-19, pushing active cases to 5,458.

The ministry says 324 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, and 157 are in intensive care units.

Just over 87 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 79.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Fraser Health authority has the most active cases at 1,734, followed closely by Interior Health which has 1,223.

There are 23 active outbreaks in long-term care, acute care, or assisted living facilities in the province.

