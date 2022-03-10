Premier won't call for sanctions on oligarch who owns shares in Saskatchewan mill

In this Saturday, Dec.19, 2015, file photo, Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's not calling on Ottawa to sanction the Russian oligarch who's a major shareholder of Evraz, which operates a steel mill in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Dunham, File