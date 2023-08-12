Kelowna, B.C., RCMP locate stolen car, arrest repeat offender
Mounties in Kelowna, B.C., say a "dangerous repeat offender" is back in custody. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
 DD

KELOWNA, B.C. - Mounties in British Columbia say a man they describe as a "dangerous repeat offender" has been arrested in Kelowna.

They say officers found a stolen truck at a home in the city.

Police then waited until the 32-year-old man and a woman entered the vehicle and drove it to a business where they were arrested.

RCMP say both are "well known" to police and have a long history of criminal activity in the community.

They say several charges have been recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.

That includes possession of stolen property over $5,000, failure to comply with probation orders and operating a conveyance while prohibited.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2023.

