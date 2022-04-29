B.C. disaster program upgraded to help flood victims, quickly aid in other disasters

A woman and children who were stranded by high water due to flooding are rescued by a volunteer operating a boat in Abbotsford, B.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The British Columbia government is overhauling its program that provides assistance after a disaster meaning more people and businesses affected by last November's catastrophic flooding across southern B.C. are immediately eligible for help. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck