Alberta to fund treatment for child spinal muscular disorder

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro speaks during a news conference in Calgary on Oct. 7, 2020. Shandro says the government will fund, on a case-by-case basis, treatment for children with a genetic disorder known as spinal muscular atrophy. The motor neuron disorder can affect muscles used for head and neck control, sitting, crawling, walking, and swallowing, and children with severe cases do not usually live past age two. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh