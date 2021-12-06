B.C. man charged after investigation into girlfriend's disappearance, death in 2016

A photograph of Ashley Simpson, a 32-year-old Ontario woman who went missing in 2016, is displayed as RCMP Supt. Elija Rain announces that charges have been laid in her murder, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, December 6, 2021. RCMP say Derek Favell, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder in Simpson's death. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck