B.C. moves to weekly COVID-19 reporting, changes how deaths are counted

Fraser Health employee Amarjeet Jammu hands a COVID-19 rapid test kit to a motorist at a drive-thru pick up site in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The British Columbia government has made the switch to providing COVID-19 updates on a weekly rather than daily basis, saying the change aligns with a shift away from a case-management model to a surveillance model.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck