Search on after float plane with three aboard crashes into B.C. bay

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A search is underway in Strachan Bay on British Columbia's central coast for a float plane that crashed into the water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

PORT HARDY, B.C. - A search is underway in Strachan Bay on British Columbia's central coast for a float plane that crashed into the water.

Mounties in Port Hardy say the plane went down Wednesday afternoon with three people on board.

Cpl. Alex Berube says in a statement they have learned that the plane was transporting two passengers out of a logging camp back to Port Hardy.

Coast guard helicopters and boats were sent to the search area but no survivors have been found.

Police say it's presumed the wreckage sank.

Berube says the RCMP and Transportation Safety Board are conducting parallel investigations to determine what may have caused the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.