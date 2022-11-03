B.C. long-term care changes aim to give residents and families more say in policy

Mable Elmore, who is now parliamentary secretary for senior services, attends a press conference at the Rose Garden of the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. The B.C. government says it's giving long-term care residents and their families a more direct line of communication with decision-makers on issues that affect them, after many expressed frustration during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito