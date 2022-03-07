Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 see slight drop in B.C.; 11 more deaths recorded

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, back, and health minister Adrian Dix arrive for a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. British Columbia has recorded 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 over a three-day period for a total of 2,914 fatalities since the pandemic began. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck