U.S. warning of part failure didn't save pilot's life in crash in Mission, B.C.

A Transportation Safety Board report says a warning of a seatbelt bracket failure may not have filtered down to the owner of a small plane, shown in a TSB handout photo, that was involved in a deadly crash in British Columbia last year. The Cessna 140 with two pilots aboard crashed on takeoff July 27 near Stave Lake in Mission, B.C., killing one pilot while leaving the other with minor injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Transportation Safety Board Mandatory Credit