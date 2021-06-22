Former B.C. chamber CEO enters Liberal leadership contest, promises party restart

British Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Val Litwin addresses a news conference in Esquimalt, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Forty-three-year-old Litwin is the fifth candidate to enter the B.C. Liberal party leadership contest, which includes former cabinet minister Kevin Falcon, current Liberal members of the legislature Ellis Ross and Michael Lee and entrepreneur Gavin Dew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner