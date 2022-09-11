B.C. man convicted in young girl's murder in 1978 loses appeal

A photo of Garry Taylor Handlen, convicted in the 1978 murder of Monica Jack near Merritt, B.C., is displayed during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Dec. 1, 2014. A unanimous ruling by the B.C. court of appeal rejects Garry Handlen's argument that his confession of abducting, sexually assaulting and strangling 12-year-old Jack was based on media reports and should not have been admitted at trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck