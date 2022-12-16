'I am broken': Sentencing argument for men convicted of killing Calgary chef

CALGARY - The widow of a well-known Calgary chef who was killed by two men outside of his soon-to-be opened café more than two years ago told a sentencing hearing Friday that she is now broken.
Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway were charged in the stabbing death of Christophe Herblin in the parking lot outside the café following a break-in on March 14, 2020.
A jury convicted Dodgson of second-degree murder and found Holloway guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Crown prosecutor Carla MacPhail read a statement in court from Herblin's widow, Jean.
In it, she said she lost a husband, partner and friend of 30 years and her grief comes in waves every day, threatening to overtake her.
"Christophe was my person. He was kind, generous and gentle. We built a life together and we supported each other. I miss him terribly," she said.
"I struggle to make sense of this tragedy but there is none. I will never understand how someone could have such disregard for another human being to think they are dispensable.
"I am broken."
Herblin was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club and his new restaurant was just weeks away from opening.
Dodgson and Holloway broke into the restaurant with plans to break through the wall into the adjacent cannabis shop, but fled when a car drove by.
They returned later to continue their robbery attempt but were frustrated because the victim didn't leave.
Holloway smashed Herblin's car windows in order to lure him back into the parking lot, at which point Dodgson attacked him and stabbed him nine times.
Herblin staggered to a nearby gas station for help, but died shortly after police officers came to his aid.
"I woke up at the time that Christophe was taking his last breath," Jean Herblin wrote in her victim impact statement.
"I went to find him. I could see the police tape from blocks away and I felt sick. When the police detectives told me they were with the homicide unit, this nightmare began for us."
MacPhail argued that Dodgson should receive parole ineligibility in the higher range of between 15 and 18 years.
"It is certainly a case of overkill, viciousness and brutality … the infliction of nine stab wounds to Mr. Herblin," MacPhail said.
"The offence was financially motivated. It was premeditated and planned. You'll recall the discussion about the potential use of a weapon, what to do about Mr. Herblin, the word 'stabbing' being used if he resisted."
Dodgson's lawyer, Robin McIntyre, acknowledged that Herblin was an "innocent victim," but said her client's parole ineligibility should be in the range of 10 to 12 years. Six of the 12 jurors recommended parole eligibility after 10 years while the remaining six offered no opinion.
A separate argument for Holloway is expected this afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2022