RCMP investigating after woman's body found near Kelowna highway

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

KELOWNA, B.C. - Mounties in Kelowna, B.C., say they're investigating after discovering a woman's body on a highway on Sunday morning.

RCMP say officers were called to the intersection of Highway 33W and Nickel Road at 7 a.m. after the body was discovered.

Police say the death is considered suspicious and the RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

They're looking for witnesses as well as potential surveillance video.

Mounties say the identity of the victim is not being released.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.