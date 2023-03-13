Safety board urges caution after B.C. water taxi crashes in thick fog

The Transportation Safety Board has issued a warning to small boat operators that they shouldn’t rely on a single electronic navigation aid, after a water taxi rammed a rock in thick fog off Tofino, B.C. Four of the five people aboard the Rocky Pass, shown in this handout photo were injured when the boat came to an abrupt stop on the rocks on Jan. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP via TSB *MANDATORY CREDIT*