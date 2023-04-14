Brief appearance for suspect accused in kidnapping and sexual assault of sex workers

A rural property is seen Langdon, Alta., Monday, April 10, 2023. Police investigators who brought in forensic teams and a cadaver dog to search a rural property east of Calgary have charged a man accused of targeting women in the city's sex trade. Supt. Cliff O'Brien said the suspect was living in an outbuilding that he rented from the property's owners. Richard Robert Mantha, the man accused will be back in court next week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh