Day parole revoked for woman convicted in death of toddler found near Edmonton church

Tasha-Lee Mack is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. A woman convicted in the death of a 19-month-old boy found outside an Edmonton church has had her day parole revoked. Tasha-Lee Mack and her then-boyfriend Joey Crier were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of Crier's son, Anthony Joseph Raine. The toddler's lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*