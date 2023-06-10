Weather not helping as crews battle fire that forced Edson, Alta., to evacuate

The red glow from a fire is shown in Edson, Alberta on Friday June 9, 2023. Officials in Alberta say extreme fire behavior is anticipated on a wildfire that prompted the evacuation of the Town of Edson early Friday evening, and local leaders are urging anyone who has stayed behind to get out now. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta- Alberta Wildfire-Wildfire information officer Caroline Charbonneau **MANDATORY CREDIT **