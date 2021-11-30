Transition to Surrey Police Service to see municipal officers training under RCMP

Members of the RCMP are seen after investigating a home where a caller had thought they had heard a gun shot in Surrey, B.C., on May 31, 2019. Residents in Surrey, B.C., may notice police officers patrolling in two different uniforms as the city begins what the RCMP says is the largest police transition in Canada. The RCMP says in a statement that experienced officers with the Surrey Police Service began orientation Monday, and each municipal officer would be paired with a Mountie for a few shifts before heading out to respond to calls in RCMP-branded vehicles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward