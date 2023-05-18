Non-profit to get new warehouse to store recovered food in Nanaimo, B.C.

The B.C. government says it's kicking in $7 million to go toward building a warehouse in Nanaimo for a local non-profit that distributes food to those in need across Vancouver Island. Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Sheila Malcolmson says food price inflation has put intense pressure on both individuals as well as non-profits that provide foodbank services. Malcolmson looks on during a press conference, in Nanaimo, B.C., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito