Crown calling for sentence of up to 12 years for man in multi-million dollar fraud

A police officer and a service dog enter the Calgary Courts Centre during COVID-19 restrictions in Calgary on May 17, 2021. The Crown is asking that a Calgary man who bilked clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme be sentenced between 10 and 12 years in prison. Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud in connection with what the Crown described as a multi-million-dollar scheme. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh