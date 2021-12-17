Calgary, Edmonton outreach groups take to the streets to monitor for drug overdoses

A man waits to enter the Safeworks supervised consumption site at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre in Calgary on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. A pop-up overdose prevention handed out harm reduction supplies, warm drinks and food on Thursday. Dr. Bonnie Larson, one of the health-care workers who is part of outreach efforts, said there are fears operating the unsanctioned site could land the groups involved in trouble, but she said it's worth the risk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh