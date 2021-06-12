B.C. Liberals election defeat post-mortem document says vote not "winnable" at start

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson leaves the stage after announcing he is stepping down as party leader, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, October 26, 2020. The British Columbia Liberal Party says last fall's election defeat was marred by factors that included an unenthusiastic campaign platform, an uncomfortable leader and widespread perception within the party it was destined to lose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck