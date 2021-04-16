B.C. health minister says delay in Moderna vaccine 'disappointing'

VICTORIA - British Columbia's health minister says news that Moderna will be delaying shipments of its COVID-19 vaccine is "disappointing."
Adrian Dix says the sooner people can get vaccinated, the better.
B.C. recorded 1,005 new COVID-19 cases today, along with 425 hospitalizations, breaking a records surpassed earlier this week.
The federal government has announced Canada's incoming vaccine supply from Moderna will be slashed in half through the rest of April.
Dix says B.C. appreciates Ottawa's offer to send more of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in May and June to compensate, but increased deliveries this month would be more helpful.
Premier John Horgan went to a pharmacy near the provincial legislature to get his vaccination on Friday.
Horgan received a shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
More than 1.28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C. so far.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.