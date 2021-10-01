'Pay-what-you-feel' grocery store opens in Vancouver, aims to combat food insecurity

A person reaches for parsnips at the Rescued Food Market in Vancouver in this handout image. The Food Stash Foundation is opening the doors to the Rescued Food Market in Vancouver for the first time Friday. It will allow patrons to shop on a "pay what you feel" basis, which means people can choose whether or not to donate money to help keep the market running. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Food Stash Foundation *MANDATORY CREDIT *