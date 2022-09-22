B.C. man on the run from kidnap sentence found by police working different case

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Coquitlam RCMP says a British Columbia man who was on the run, allegedly trying to evade sentencing for a separate crime, is now back in custody. Police say members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team arrested 25-year-old Arjun Purewal on Tuesday at a Surrey home as they followed leads related to a separate murder in Richmond. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck