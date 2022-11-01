CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Voting began today for citizens of the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) on a Métis Constitution, the next step towards self-government, self-determination, and reconciliation. Approximately 50,000 MNA citizens (16 and over) are eligible to vote throughout November, making this the largest ratification vote for an Indigenous nation in Canadian history (
Today, hundreds of those MNA citizens gathered in the BMO Centre in Calgary to celebrate their culture and commence voting. MNA President Audrey Poitras was there to cast her ballot and deliver remarks.
By ratifying the Otipemisiwak Métis Government Constitution, the MNA will take the final steps towards recognition as an equal order of government within Canada, and the Métis will have increased authority to negotiate their rights and claims. The Otipemisiwak Métis Government Constitution will bring the new Métis government closer to its citizens and communities, and ensure they are better represented in the decisions made. District councils will be given stable funding and clear authority, and the needs and ambitions of citizens will determine the priorities of their Métis government.
While 25 self-government agreements or modern treaties have been implemented across Canada involving 43 Indigenous communities, none are currently finalized in Alberta
Ratifying the Otipemisiwak Métis Government constitution will open doors with both Canada and Alberta, including:
MNA citizens can vote in-person, online, or by mail. Voting concludes on November 30
"The Métis in Alberta have always been at the forefront of advancing our collective rights. I've heard stories all my life about Louis Riel's vision and the dreams of generations of Alberta Métis. Today, as citizens begin to cast their ballots, we are one step closer to finally realizing those dreams and safeguarding the rights of our children for generations to come. This vote is about affirming that we are the Otipemisiwak, the people who govern themselves. Our ancestors are watching; our time is now."
"The 94
Since 1928, the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) has governed the Métis within Alberta. Our mandate is to be a representative voice on behalf of Métis people within Alberta, provide Métis people an opportunity to participate in government policy and, most importantly, promote and facilitate the advancement of Métis people through the pursuit of self-reliance, self-determination, and self-management.
