Mount Boo’s Kirsten Hill is set to join Simon Fraser University volleyball in 2022, Clan head coach Gina Schmidt announced Wednesday.
The recruiting process for the 2022 class was particularly challenging with last year’s club and high school seasons being postponed due to the global pandemic, but Hill stood out while attending camps last summer at SFU.
“Not only did I choose SFU because of its outstanding athletic volleyball program, but also for its culture and community,” Hill said in a press release. “Since taking my first steps on campus it had a great and vibrant atmosphere with good vibes and welcoming people. I’m very excited to start this new chapter at SFU.”
Hill is six-feet tall and plays the outside hitter position. Outside of Mount Boucherie high school, she plays club volleyball for the Junior Heat and beach volleyball with Pallavolo Sports.
Hill was an all-star at the B.C. championships in 2018 while still in Grade 9 and again in 2019. Although the pandemic wiped out her Grade 11 high school season, Hill has been a force for the Bears this season, leading the team to first place at the UBCO Invitational Tournament where she was a first-team all-star.
Hill has been on Volleyball Canada’s radar for years, participating in the Centre of Excellence program since 2018. An honour roll student, Hill will study in the Health Sciences and she is planning a career as a radiologist.
“Kirsten is a dynamic outside hitter with the ability to play at either (side),” said Schmidt, her new coach. “She is accustomed to carrying a large load offensively for her high school and club teams. She is highly competitive and has a strong work ethic both on the court and in the classroom.”