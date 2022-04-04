It wasn’t his busiest night, but Jari Kykkanen will still remember Saturday’s 5-0 win over the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place.
Kykkanen made 15 saves for his first career WHL shutout while Andrew Cristall, Colton Dach, Jake Poole and Elias Carmichael all posted multi-point nights.
With a goal and assist, Cristall leapfrogged Nick Merkley for second place on the Rockets all-time scoring record by a 16-year-old rookie. Cristall has 59 points—24 goals and 35 assists—through 56 games this season; Shane McColgan holds the record with 69.
Dach (25) opened the scoring seconds into the Rockets’ first power play of the game, just over four minutes after faceoff. Poole then set up Jake Lee (16) with the other goal of the opening frame.
Cristall (24) gathered Elias Carmichael’s rebound and worked it around Royals starter Tyler Palmer to make it 3-0 midway through the game.
Pavel Novak (27) and Carmichael (3) found the back of the net for Kelowna in the third period.
The Rockets outshot the Royals 38-15.
Kelowna was one-for-three on the power play, while Victoria was zero-for-four.
Rockets 9, Cougars 2
The way it started Friday night at Prospera Place, the Cougars probably felt good about their chances. It didn’t last.
Jonas Brøndberg scored 91 seconds into the game—his first this season—by ricochetting the puck off the glass and past Rockets starter Talyn Boyko, who was caught cheating behind his net.
Eight different players found the back of the net for Kelowna from there, with Andrew Cristall lighting the lamp twice. Boyko made 22 saves on 24 shots.
Cristall, Scott Cousins and Pavel Novak all posted three-point nights.
Brøndberg put the Cougars on the board first with a shot that went off of the glass and into the Rockets’ net.
Moments later, Cristall tied the game, and Adam Kydd gave the Rockets their first lead of the game by 5:08 of the first. Tyson Feist and Cristall scored a pair of power-play goals before the end of the period.
Cristall set up Scott Cousins 3:11 into the second period, just over a minute before Carter MacAdams inched the Cougars back within one.
But Lee, Dylan Wightman and Novak all scored for Kelowna to make it 8-2 after two periods. Following Novak’s goal, Ty Young replaced Tyler Brennan in the P.G. net.
Elias Carmichael wired a shot past Young with less than five minutes to play and ended the scoring.
Kelowna was three-for-four on the power play, while Prince George was zero-for-two.
The Rockets outshot the Cougars 39-24.
Up next
The Rockets (37-19-6) will be back in action on Tuesday when they head to Prince George for back-to-back games at CN Centre against the Cougars (22-37-4).
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Watch on CHL TV or listen on AM 1150.
The next Rockets home game is Saturday when they host the Vancouver Giants.
McFaul promoted
Kelowna Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton has made Terry McFaul the team’s director of player personnel.
“I’d like to thank Bruce and the Hamilton family for the opportunity to be the director of player personnel for the Rockets,” said McFaul. “Our scouting staff and I, we’ve been in the rink lots and enjoy what we do. We’ll continue to find the Rockets players to build our franchise and get our winning tradition back. It’s going to be a challenge for a bit without those early picks, but we’ve always been fortunate to have been lucky with our later picks, hopefully that continues.”
McFaul has spent the last 31 years with the Rockets as a scout. In 2020, he was named the club’s head scout.
He has played a key role in drafting players such as Tyler Myers, Cody Almond and Dillon Dube.
“Terry is most deserving of this promotion,” said Hamilton. “He has been a loyal member of our staff for many years.”