After skating out to a 2-0 lead less than five minutes into the game, the underdog Trail Smoke Eaters hung on for a 5-3 win on Thursday night in Game 1 of their first-round BC Hockey League playoff series against the Penticton Vees.
Five different Smokies – Ridge Dawson, Zach Michaelis, Josh Schenk, Charlie Strobel and Corey Cunningham – lit the lamp, while the Vees got goals from Adam Eisele, Jackson Nieuwendyk and Casey McDonald.
Cole Tisdale turned aside 39 of 42 shots to secure the win for Trail, while Kaeden Lane stopped 16 of 20 shots in the losing effort.
The clubs were tied 3-3 heading into the third period, before Strobel scored the eventual game winner just 5:32 into the final frame and Cunningham fired one into an empty net to seal the victory.
Attendance at the South Okanagan Events Centre was 2,688. Game 2 was set for Friday night. Game 3 goes Monday in Trail.
The Vees entered the playoffs as the top seed in the Interior Conference and won all five regular season games against the Smokies, who snuck into the eighth and final playoff berth.
Game 1 of the West Kelowna Warriors-Vernon Vipers series was also played Friday night. Game 2 is tonight at Royal LePage Place.
The Warriors finished the regular season on a 10-game winning streak and held a 3-2 edge in the regular season series against the Vipers, who host Game 3 on Monday.