With the playoffs looming, the West Kelowna Warriors dropped a pair of key weekend games, including a 7-4 loss Friday night to the Prince George Spruce Kings, who are now just two points back in the standings.
It was an ugly start for the Warriors, who fell into a 3-0 hole just five minutes into the game and couldn’t recover.
Rylee Hlusiak with two and Jake Bernadet and Brennan Nelson scored for the Warriors, whose two netminders, Cayden Hamming and Angelo Zol, split the loss.
Coquitlam 5, W. Kelowna 2
After another slow start on Saturday, the Warriors again found themselves down 2-0 early in the second period before their offence came to life.
Nic Porchetta and Christopher Duclair both scored for the Warriors in the middle frame to knot the score at 2-2, but the Express added three more before time was out.
Zol stopped 35 of 40 shots in the losing effort.
The Warriors have four games left in the regular season, the first three of which are at home against tough opponents.
First up are the Cranbrook Bucks
(34-13-1-2), who sit second in the Interior Conference with 71 points, on Friday night, followed by the Nanaimo Clippers on Saturday night.
West Kelowna (26-19-5-0) is fourth in the Interior Conference standings with 57 points and just four points separates the third- through seventh-place teams.
PENTICTON 9 LANGLEY 2
PENTICTON 6 MERRITT 3
An eight-point weekend lifted BC Hockey League scoring leader Bradly Nadeau over the 100-point threshold and pushed the Penticton Vees’ winning streak to 10 games.
Nadeau, 19, netted five points – two goals and three assists – in his club’s 9-2 win on Friday night over the Langley Rivermen and another three points – two goals and an assist – in a 6-3 win Saturday night against the Merritt Centennials.
Over the course of the weekend, the Vees trailed for just 136 seconds after surrendering an early goal to Merritt.
After hammering the Centennials 13-1 last weekend, the Vees started rookie Derek Sparks, 17, in net for the rematch Saturday. Sparks needed to make just 14 saves to pick up his first BCHL win.
Vees’ starting netminder Luca Di Pasquo still leads the league in wins with a 32-3-0-0 personal record and 1.66 goals-against average that’s also tops in the BCHL.
Meanwhile, the Vees, who have already clinched first place overall in the BCHL with five games remaining on their regular season schedule, also have a stranglehold on the scoring race.
Bradly Nadeau is tops at 102 points, followed by brother Josh Nadeau (98) and teammate Aydar Suniev (81). Ean Somozoa of the Wenatchee Wild is a
distant fourth with 67 points.
Four of the Vees’ (45-3-0-1) final games are at home, beginning with a visit Friday from the Coastal Conference- leading Nanaimo Clippers (35-12-3-3) in a rematch of last season’s playoff championship, and continuing Saturday with a tilt against the Centennials (12-33-3-2).
Vernon 5, Salmon Arm 2
Home cooking seemed to do the Vernon Vipers some good.
The club reeled off a four-point weekend within the friendly confines of Kal Tire Place, starting with a 5-2 win on Friday night against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
Reagan Milburn and Lee Parks spotted the Vipers an early 2-0 lead and the clubs exchanged goals from there. Julian Facchinelli, Luke Pakaluk and Walter Erickson also tallied for Vernon, who got a 21-save performance from netminder Ethan David.
Vernon 2, Prince George 1
Defence reined supreme as the Vernon Vipers scratched out a 2-1 win Saturday night at home to the Prince George Spruce Kings.
After falling behind midway through the first period, Pakulak evened the score at 1-1 early in the second period, before Seiya Tanaka-Campbell buried the eventual game winner with about 14 minutes to play in the final frame.
Roan Clarke picked up the win in the Vipers’ cage with a 22-stop effort.
The Vipers have four games remaining. Their final two home games are this coming weekend when Trail Smoke Eaters visit.
-----
Royal LePage Place will be full of green on St. Patrick’s Day as the West Kelowna Warriors will bring back a jersey from the past when they take on the Cranbrook Bucks on Friday.
The Warriors will dawn a classic third jersey the team wore during the 2013-14 season, inspired by the Minnesota Wild third jersey from that era. A forest green with cream striping on the arms and bottom of the jersey and cream numbers to go along with a “West Kelowna Warriors” wordmark across the front of the jersey with this year’s replicas being produced by The Jersey Lab.
For this special throwback version on St. Patrick’s Day, the jerseys will feature each player’s last name with “O’” attached as a special Irish twist. The looks is complete with green and cream socks and will be available via auction at the game on Friday night.
The Warriors have also teamed up with Kelly O’Bryan’s to give away a $50 Kelly O’s gift card to the fan who is decked out in the most green. Green beer will also be offered all night long.
Following the action on Friday, West Kelowna will host the Nanaimo Clippers on Saturday.
Saturday is “Hockey For Habitat” Night as Habitat For Humanity will be the presenting game-night sponsor with families from Habitat taking in the game. 50/50 proceeds from the game will go towards Habitat for Humanity.
Each game will start at 7 p.m. with tickets available through the Warriors website as well in-person at the Warriors office and box office ahead of puck drop on game day.