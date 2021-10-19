Though everyone was excited about the return to competitive play in B.C. School Sports, few are more grateful today than the volleyball teams at Kelowna Secondary after winning two gold medals over the weekend.
The senior boys’ and girls’ teams shared centre-stage and won their divisions at the high-powered Best of the West tournament at home.
The event attracts the best teams from the increasingly competitive Triple-A (boys) and Quadruple-A (girls) leagues.
What made it remarkable, though, is that in the large KSS gym, the boys final and girls finals occurred on side-by-side centre courts.
Even though the number of fans was limited, the energy was high especially after the boys won their gold minutes before the girls, and then joined the celebrations to cheer the girls over the line.
The added support gave the girls a definite lift and they made a great push to finish off the weekend.
Many of the high-level players had missed the opportunity to compete for almost two years.
On the girls side, KSS had to get past local rivals OKM Huskies and MBSS Bears, both Top 10 teams, as well as Pacific Academy and Abbotsford Christian, both strong Double-A teams.
Though the Friday was a little tough on the Owls, coming in third in the power pool, things came together on Saturday with the highlight being a come-from-behind win after being down 24-21 in the semifinal.
In a hard fought final, the Owls ended up taking the match in two straight sets over OKM 25-18, 25-19.
Abby Hettinga took home MVP honours with Ryenn Schutz, Mikki Green and Tarynn Hope rounding out the all-star list.
Grace Blaskovitz and Bella Filapenko from OKM were also named to the all-tournament team.
The No. 1-ranked Triple-A boys ran the table, going undefeated throughout the tournament.
Their pool play saw wins over Langley Christian, Pacific Academy and Abbotsford Christian, all very strong teams in their respective divisions.
The final against Langley Christian was well contended with KSS taking the win 25-20, 20-25, 15-9.
Walker Sodaro, Hudson Farrell, Owen McParland and the MVP Sebastien Manuel earned All-Tourney honours.
Organizers did their best to return competitive play with COVID-19 protocols while celebrating youth sport through a partnership with the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund for youth mental health.