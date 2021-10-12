Ken Holland, Edmonton Oilers general manager and president of hockey operations, will receive the City of Vernon’s highest honour.
Holland will be presented with the Freedom of the City Award.in a ceremony at 9 a.m., Oct. 26, in the city council chambers.
The Oilers have a couple days off before resuming their NHL schedule the next night at home.
Freedom of the City is the highest civic tribute bestowed by the City of Vernon, by unanimous decision of city council, a city news release explained.
The honour is awarded to a distinguished person or a distinguished unit of the armed forces of Canada or another nation.
“I’m pleased to bestow this honour on Mr. Holland,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “He has had a long and prestigious career as GM of the Detroit Red Wings and now GM of the Edmonton Oilers. He has won the Stanley Cup four times and Olympic Gold twice.
“Throughout his career, Mr. Holland has kept roots in his hometown of Vernon and has supported the community through his generous contributions to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Vernon Kal Rotary Club and charitable organizations, too numerous to name.
“He has served as an outstanding ambassador, not only for hockey, but for the City of Vernon, placing it on the hockey map around the world.”
Holland becomes the 21st recipient of the Freedom of the City Award.
Holland, 63, ranks sixth all-time with 925 regular season wins as an NHL general manager, 28 behind Cliff Fletcher.
He needs only 12 games to become the 11th general manager in NHL history to reach 1,700 career regular-season games, according to the Oilers’ website.
Holland joined the Oilers after serving as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings for 22 seasons, capturing four Presidents Trophies, 10 division championships, five regular season conference titles and reaching 100 regular season points in 13 of his last 18 seasons.