Kelowna Skating Club and Centre of Excellence says it is thrilled to announce the addition of a high-profile Olympian to their coaching team.
Andrew Poje, originally from Waterloo, Ont., has recently made Kelowna his new home base.
Poje’s achievements as an ice dancer are outstanding. With his partner, Kaitlyn Weaver, he has won three Canadian championships, three world championship medals and was a member of Team Canada at both the 2014 Sochi and 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games.
Poje is also a 2-time ISU Grand Prix final champion as well as a two-time Four Continents champion.
As a professional skater, the 34-year-old was a featured performer in CBC’s Battle of the Blades, and continues to perform in tours including Stars On Ice.
SOI is to stop at Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Oct. 22.
During breaks from his busy touring schedule, Poje has been sharing his wealth of experience with Kelowna’s up-and-coming skaters.
“He has been an incredible addition to our coaching team, a fantastic resource to our club,” said KSC director Jason Mongrain. “Andrew obviously has a lot of knowledge and experience, the kind very few athletes at the top of their sports can attain. He has learned from some of the best coaches in the world and understands the level of training and sacrifices needed to get to his level.
“Having all of that knowledge is one thing – but he also has the coaching skill to be able to impart it and make a difference with our skaters.”
