The Rockets’ mastery of the Kamloops Blazers continued on Saturday night as Kelowna edged the No. 2 team in Canada 4-3 at Sandman Centre.
Turner McMillen and Colton Dach each scored twice for the Rockets while netminder Talyn Boyko picked up his sixth win of the season after making 33 saves.
Playing in his 100th WHL regular-season game, Dach earned first star honours after posting his fifth career multi-goal game.
Matthew Seminoff, Connor Levis and Caedan Bankier replied for Kamloops as Dylan Garand made 29 saves.
It was another quick, clean game with just six minor penalties (and a fight). It meant limited power play time, with Kelowna going 1-for-2 and Kamloops 0-for-2.
Of the Blazers (17-4-0) four losses this season, three have come to Kelowna.
The Blazers are now on a rare two-game skid after dropping a 3-1 decision to the Vancouver Giants on Friday.
It looked early as if Kamloops was going to shake off that loss.
Seminoff opened the scoring 1:18 after the puck dropped. After the Rockets missed a pass in the Blazers’ zone, Josh Pillar chipped the puck high past Kelowna’s Jake Lee.
Seminoff charged in alone, and scored on a backhand.
Dach replied minutes later with his 10th this season. The Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect pounced on a loose puck in the crease after it pinballed around Garand.
Levis gave the hosts a 2-1 lead after the first period when he deflected a point shot past Boyko.
But the Rockets took full control through the second, scoring twice.
First, Dach scored on the power play thanks to a heads-up play from Andrew Cristall.
The rookie froze Garand and made an extra pass into the slot. Dach did well to fight off the tight pass and snap it past Garand at 12:28 of the middle period.
McMillen’s first goal may have been the pretties of the night. Max Graham created a turnover just outside the Blazers’ zone and fed Marcus Pacheco on the left wing.
Pacheco faked a shot and instead sent a slap-pass out front where McMillen was waiting.
The second-year forward missed the initial pass, but stuck with it, switched to his backhand and beat Garand going the opposite way.
All while skating backward across the crease.
Not to be outdone, Bankier tied it 3-3 at 9:19 of the third period. He picked up the puck in his own end, weaved through a maze of Rockets before backhanding home his ninth of the season from the high slot.
That set up McMillen’s game-winning effort with less than five minutes to play. It wasn’t nearly as pretty, but the Rockets don’t care.
Graham and Pacheco worked a give-and-go passing play in the Kamloops’ zone. Graham jammed the puck at Garand’s feet. McMillen fought of Blazer Ethan Brandwood, kept his goal-side position, and smashed the rebound over the line.
Not bad considering McMillen is three inches shorter and 30 pounds lighter than Brandwood.
The Rockets (11-6-2) remain third in the B.C. Division, three points back of Vancouver (13-7-1) and 10 back of the Blazers.
Kelowna’s road trip continues tonight against the Seattle Thunderbirds (13-6-3) in Kent, Wash., and Wednesday in Everett against the Silvertips.
Everett is ranked No. 3 in the CHL.
Listen live on AM1150 beginning at 7:05 p.m.
The Rockets return home Friday to face the Prince George Cougars and Saturday against those same T’Birds.
Rockets to watch:
— The newly formed fourth line of Turner McMillen, Max Graham and Marcus Pacheco clicked Saturday night against the Blazers with two goals, four assists and five shots.
— Wednesday’s game against the Silvertips is the first back to Everett for Graham. Kelowna acquired the 17-year-old forward from the ‘Tips in late August in exchange for Alex Swetlikoff and the Rockets’ sixth-round pick in the 2023 WHL draft. Through 18 games, Graham has 3 goals and 8 assists.
Thunderbirds to watch
— Dallas Stars prospect Conner Roulette co-leads Seattle with 24 points over 22 games.
— Seattle drafted D Kevin Korchinski tenth overall in 2019, using a draft pick acquired from the Rockets. The Saskatoon native has 15 points through 22 games this season.
Silvertips to watch
— Through 23 games this season, former Rocket Alex Swetlikoff has 26 points (11G, 15A), 22 penalty minutes and a plus-11 plus/minus rating. The over-age centre was dealt to Everett this past August along with a draft pick for Graham.