Top prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets will face off in Penticton this September for the reborn Young Stars Classic tournament.
Stan Smyl, vice-president of hockey operations for the host Canucks, confirmed the participating teams at a press conference Wednesday at Poplar Grove Winery.
“I don’t say thank you that much to those sort of teams because they’re not some of my favourites playing against them all the time, but it’s a real honour for the Vancouver Canucks to be back here in Penticton for the Young Stars Classic,” said Smyl with a laugh.
During its initial run from 2010 through 2017, the tournament attracted as many as five NHL clubs, but by 2018 it was reduced to just the Canucks and Winnipeg Jets, plus two university squads.
The tournament, which is based at the South Okanagan Events Centre complex, was cancelled in 2019 and an attempt to revive it in 2020 was scuttled by the pandemic.
Dozens of eventual NHL stars have participated over the years, including Canucks stars Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat, and Oilers great Connor McDavid.
“Penticton is the place where the future of hockey gets their start,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.
“We’re excited about seeing the next crop of NHL stars as they begin their careers. We’re also excited about welcoming fans and families from across Canada to our city.”
Smyl said other clubs, including the Seattle Kraken, have expressed an interest in sending squads to the Young Stars Classic, but are still regrouping after the pandemic.
The tournament is all about offering fans a glimpse of the future and giving team brass an opportunity to connect with their prospects.
“It gives them a chance to get to know their younger players and know what they have in their system, but also it’s kind of like team building for the organization,” said Smyl, who played his entire 13-season professional career with the Canucks.
“The management all come out, the coaches all come out, some teams bring their amateur scouts and their pro scouts, so they get a great opportunity to spend some time and have that team building — and there’s nothing better than doing that before the main training camp starts a week later.”
The tournament opens Friday, Sept. 16, and closes Monday, Sept. 19. There will be six games between the NHL clubs, along with a BC Hockey League exhibition between the Penticton Vees and Chilliwack Chiefs. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.