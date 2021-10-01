On paper, it’s not much of a matchup. The Okanagan Sun will take their 3-1 record and league-best 140 points on the road this weekend to face the league’s worst defence in the Kamloops Broncos.
Kamloops has yet to win in three games, and is surrendering nearly 42 points per contest.
They’ve picked a lousy time to welcome the Sun to Hillside Stadium.
The Sun is coming off a 39-14 victory over the Vancouver Island Raiders in Nanaimo last weekend. The game saw a few notable record-setting performances.
Running back Malcolm Miller rushed for a franchise record 325 yards, and the club set a franchise record with 385 total yards on the ground. Miller, who also scored three touchdowns against V.I., was named BCFC’s Offensive Player of the Week for a second time in a month as a result.
Quarterback Dominic Britton threw for 111 yards on Saturday, leading the Sun to a 10-0 halftime advantage before busting open the game with 29 points after intermission.
Britton went 7-for-15 in the game, throwing a 14-yard TD strike to Tristan Peddle (to offset two interceptions).
Liam Attwood also received league accolades, earning BCFC Special Teams Player of the Week honours. Attwood kicked 3-of-4 field goals Saturday — from 14, 23 and 24 yards — while drilling each of his extra points.
The Sun’s three victories on the season see them sitting in second place in the six-team BCFC, trailing the 3-0 Langley Rams for top spot in the league. The Sun have packed the most out of their offensive attack this season, scoring more than double their next closest competitor (with one extra game).
The Sun have compiled 140 points as a team this year, capping out at 62 points thus far in a 62-6 win over Westshore Rebels, Week 2.
Miller stands atop the league standings among running backs in all major categories, including carries, total yards, yards-per-carry, longest rush, and touchdowns scored (actual numbers have not been made available).
The Sun will look to avoid any catastrophic collapses against Kamloops on Sunday night. They’ll return home for the rematch Oct. 9 at the Apple Bowl. Listen on AM 1150 at 6 p.m.