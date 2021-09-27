Malcom Miller was a one-man wrecking ball on Saturday night as the Okanagan Sun beat the Vancouver Island Raiders 39-14 on the Island in the BCJFL.
Miller pounded the Raiders into submission. The veteran running back carried 39 times for 325 yards and three touchdowns. His longest was 44 yards, and his average was 8.3 yards per carry.
By comparison, VI’s Jason Henderson had 69 yards to lead the Raiders, who rushed for 86 total.
Okanagan quarterback Dominic Britton passed just 15 times, completing seven of them for 111 yards with two TDs and an interception. He also rushed for 50 yards on four carries.
Kyle Zakala led the Sun in receiving with four receptions for 39 yards. Tristan Peddle caught the Sun’s only TD pass.
The Sun dominated in all phases of the game. The defence held VI to 275 yards compared to Okanagan’s 489.
Liam Atwood kicked 3-of-4 field goals from 14, 23 and 24 yards and was 4-for-4 on his extra-point attempts.
Ryley Amendt had five tackles and Tyler Going recovered one fumble. The Sun wore down VI in the second half after posting a 10-0 lead at halftime.
They scored 10 in the third and 19 in the fourth.
The Sun (3-1) are next in action Oct. 3 against the Kamloops Broncos (0-3), but a location is to be determined.
The Sun has not played a home game yet this season. The team is to close out the regular season with three straight home games.