By Cleve Dheensaw
Special to Okanagan Newspaper Group
Mackenzie Rigg, who concluded his five-year soccer playing career at University of Victoria as captain of the Vikes in 2018-19, has died in Kelowna of brain cancer.
He was 26.
The diagnosis of Astrocytoma Grade IV came suddenly in July 2020, less than a year after Rigg graduated from UVic with a degree in business, as he prepared to enter law school at the University of Calgary.
Rigg’s teammates, family and friends rallied behind him over the past two years with three-day Vikes Kick Cancer relay runs that raised more than $120,000 toward brain tumour research.
“I am choosing to focus on the incredible, truly amazing, support I have received,” Rigg said at the time. “It’s a crappy thing. It’s sheer chance and not because of an unhealthy lifestyle. That has helped me embrace it more.”
UVic head coach Bruce Wilson, who captained Canada in the 1986 World Cup, has a shrewd eye for talent, leadership and character, and said he knew he was getting all that in abundance when he recruited Rigg.
Wilson presented the star fullback with the tournament MVP award after the Kelowna product had led the Okanagan Mission Secondary Huskies to the B.C. double-A high school championship in 2014. UVic was a comfortable fit.
“It is sometimes isolating for students to jump from high school to university, but I found a home and sense of community at UVic with the Vikes soccer program,” said Rigg.
Rigg was signed by the Victoria Highlanders after graduating from UVic, but never got to play for the club because his diagnosis came soon after signing.
“It’s tragic news,” said Wilson, who retired last season, after guiding the Vikes for 34 years. “Mackenzie was extremely intelligent and a great student. He was the type of player you could always count on, who never missed a practice and would do anything asked of him.
“I’ve been lucky to stay in touch with him over the last couple of years and this is a big loss.”
Rigg was an academic all-Canadian, member of the Vikes varsity council, master of ceremonies for the Vikes largest fundraising event and a volunteer in several capacities in the athletic program.
“Mackenzie personified everything it means to be a Vike,” said UVic athletic director Clint Hamilton. “He had a wonderfully contagious positive spirit, from his talent as an athlete to his leadership and genuine desire to help.”
Wilson described Rigg as a natural leader: “One thing that really stood out was his great leadership abilities.
“As he went through his career and became more of a senior player on the team, we made sure that all potential high schools recruits talked to Mackenzie.
“He was a wonderful kid and was a very intelligent, steady and reliable.”
Rigg helped lead the Vikes to the Canada West silver medal in 2015-16 and was an academic all-Canadian in the 2016-17 season.
Rigg, who died last week, is survived by father Chris, mother Barbara and sister Madeline.
For those wishing to honour Mackenzie, the Rigg family is encouraging donations to the Brain Tumour Foundation.